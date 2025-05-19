JSW mobility to hire 100 engineers in city for EV R&D

JSW mobility to hire 100 engineers in city for EV R&D

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

JSW Mobility Limited has launched a major recruitment drive to fill over 100 R&D positions in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, ahead of its upcoming electric passenger vehicle launch.

Calling it a “transformation” in mobility, the company is seeking engineers and innovators to join its clean-sheet design and development efforts. “These roles are not just jobs they are opportunities to drive change,” JSW stated. The growing R&D team will be central to the company’s EV innovation strategy. Interested candidates can apply at: bit.ly/4jKrSF4

