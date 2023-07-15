Judges felicitated by bar association

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Judges who joined the sessions court here after transfer were felicitated by the district bar association under the chairmanship of chief district and sessions judge Vibha Ingle.

In the programme District Judge DH Keluskar, Chief district public prosecutor Avinash Deshpande, District bar association president Adv Satish Mundwadkar and secretary Adv Sadananda Sonune were present.

District Judge RD Patil, NM Jamadar, SA Sinha, NS Momin, AS Vairagade, AR Ubale, R D Khedekar and RS Bhakere, Civil Judge (Senior Level) DG Malviya and CP. Kashid, Civil Judge (Junior Level) UM Vaidya, AV Musale, SS Ramdin and SK Biradar and Family Court Judge IJ Nanda and Judge PN Jamadar were felicitated. Vice president Anuya Magre, Joint secretary Rohan Navale, Rituja Kulkarni, Anjali Sable, Nitin Mone and others were present.