Judges & lawyers should make effort to get justice to parties: Justice Manish Pitale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The foremost duty of judges and lawyers is to ensure that justice is delivered to the parties in the true spirit of the Constitution. This goal can be achieved only through proper coordination between lawyers and judges,” said Justice Manish Pitale, senior-most Administrative Judge of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a programme organised by the Advocates’ Association of Bombay High Court at Aurangabad Bench as part its 45th anniversary day celebration. Justice Vibha Kankanwadi presided over the function.

President of the Association adv Yogita Thorat, vice president, adv Sandipan Morampalle and secretary adv Shrikrishna Chaudhary were seated on the dais.

Justice Kishore Sant, Justice Arun Pednekar, Justice Y G Khobragade, Justice Shailesh Brahme, Justice Sanjay Deshmukh, Justice Neeraj Dhote, Justice S M Ghodeswar and Justice S B Deshmukh (retired judge) were also present.

Justice Pitale further said that the anniversary is a day of introspection. He said that a lawyer plays a vital role in the justice process. “The role of a judge should not only be as an impartial and fearless mediator of the case and but also as one who strives for speedy justice for the parties,” he added.

Justice Vibha Kankanwadi, in her presidential address, said that with the establishment of the Kolhapur Circuit Bench, the Aurangabad Bench has now become the senior bench and its responsibility has also increased.

The programme began with the lighting of the lamp. Adv Shashikumar Chaudhary and adv Sukhdev Shelke were felicitated for their contribution to the establishment of the bench.

During the event, Yogita Thorat, senior lawyer Pravin Mandlik, adv Amol Sawant, adv Vasantrao Salunke, adv Narsingh Jadhav, senior lawyer P R Katneshwarkar and others shared their timely thoughts. Vice President of Association Poonam Bodkhe Patil conducted the proceedings of the programme while Secretary Shrikrishna Chaudhary proposed a vote of thanks.