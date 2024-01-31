JUNCTA demands exemption from survey work due to HSC exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Junior College Teachers Association (JUNCTA) demanded that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) junior college teachers should be exempted after January 31 from the survey of open category families given HSC practical examination and other works.

As per orders of the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission, the CSMC got engaged the junior college teachers in survey work since January 22.

District president of the Association Ravindra Patil said that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the practical examination of HSC from February 2 and theory papers from February 21.

“Teachers were instructed to conduct internal evaluation of some subjects like language and Social

Sciences, Physical Education and Environmental Education, assessment of project books and internal evaluation,” he said. He said that teachers should be relieved of survey work immediately to join the examination work.