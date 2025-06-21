Junior KG admission in CSMC’s six CBSE schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) runs six CBSE-affiliated schools. Hence admission forms for Junior KG class for the academic year 2025–26 will be distributed on June 23 and 24 at these schools.

CBSE classes are conducted at the municipal schools including Chelipura, Osmanpura, Garkheda, Priyadarshani, Cidco N-7 and Cidco N-11. Under the initiative "Smart School to Best School" envisioned by Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth, and under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner and Head of Education Section Ankush Pandhare, these CBSE schools are operating effectively and with high standards.

Currently, around 900 students are enrolled in these CBSE schools. For admission in the 2025-26 academic year, the parents should collect admission forms from their nearest municipal CBSE school. The completed forms must be submitted to the respective schools by June 30. Admission will be granted through a lucky draw system. Each school will admit 40 students in the Junior KG class, said the CBSE coordinator Shashikant Ubale.