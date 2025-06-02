Junior officer gets key posting, senior cops overlooked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a surprising reshuffle within the city police commissionerate, Junoir Assistant Police Inspector (API) Vivek Jadhav has been posted as in-charge of the Cantonment Police Station, replacing Senior Inspector Dilip Thakur. Jadhav, recently promoted, was chosen over nearly 35 experienced APIs and four inspectors currently posted in non-field roles.

The decision has triggered discontent within the force, with concerns over seniority being ignored and political interference influencing appointments. While the state government recently announced the transfers of senior IPS officers and Superintendents of Police, postings of Deputy and Assistant Commissioners remain pending. At the local level, internal transfers from constables to Inspectors have started. Interviews for junior posts were held last week amid heavy lobbying for key stations and special branches. Both tenure-based and request-based transfers are being processed.

Pawar gets additional charge

Inspector Sandeep Gurme, who was leading the Bajajnagar dacoity probe, has been transferred to the Police Training Centre in Jalna. He was relieved on Monday. Inspector Sambhaji Pawar, currently heading the Economic Offences Wing, has taken additional charge of the Crime Branch.