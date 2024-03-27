Jupiter Wagons acquires Bonatrans India, plans Rs 1000 crore investment over two years

Acquisition costs Rs 271 crore, to commence self-reliant rolling stock manufacturing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jupiter Wagons Limited (JWL), a leading provider of mobility solutions, has acquired Bonatrans India Pvt Ltd (BIPL) for Rs 271 crore. This acquisition makes JWL the first Indian rolling stock manufacturer to have its own wheel plant.

BIPL, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, is a renowned manufacturer of rolling stock wheelsets with a production capacity of 20,000 wheels and 10,000 axles annually. The acquisition will boost JWL's self-reliance and reduce its dependence on imported wheels.

This acquisition not only reinforces JWL's self-reliance and operational efficiency but also reduces dependency on imported wheels. Vivek Lohia, managing director of Jupiter Wagons, said, “We are thrilled to announce JWL acquisition of BIPL, as we embark on this transformative journey. This strategic move positions us as an innovative leader in integrated mobility solutions and propels us towards becoming a comprehensive rolling stock manufacturer."

Rs 1000 crore investment to enhance capacity

As part of the Make in India initiative, JWL plans to invest an additional Rs 1,000 crore over the next two years to enhance the Bonatrans plant's production capacity and achieve full backward integration. This investment aims to cater to the growing needs of the Indian railway sector and potentially transform India into an export hub for rolling stock components.