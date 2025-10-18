Justice Nath urges youth to pursue careers with humility, discipline & conviction

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Justice Vikram Nath, the Judge, Supreme Court of India, urged graduates to pursue their careers with humility, discipline and conviction.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the 4th Convocation Ceremony of Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) on Saturday. Justice Prasanna B. Varale (Judge, Supreme Court of India and Chancellor of the University) presided over the function.

Justice Chandrashekhar (Chief Justice, High Court of Bombay and Pro-Chancellor of the University), along with Justice Ravindra V. Ghuge (Judge, High Court of Bombay and member, Executive Council and General Council of University) and Justice Santosh R. Chapalgaonkar (Judge, High Court of Bombay and member, General Council of University) were also present.

Justice Vikram Nath, quoting the Bhagavad Gita and poet Allama Iqbal, reminded youths that true leadership and recognition do not come from fame but from trust and integrity, adding that “your name will be called not because it is famous, but because it is trusted. In her welcome address, VC Dr Bindu S. Ronald spoke of the University’s achievements.

Registrar Dr D M Jadhav expressed heartfelt gratitude to the dignitaries, faculty, students, staff, and guests for their contribution to the success of the convocation. The ceremony concluded with the National Anthem.

The degrees were conferred upon the graduating students of the B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) Batch 2020–2025 ( 39 Students), LL.M. Batch 2024– 2025( 59 Students), and LL.D. (one).

Winners of various gold medals & prizes

The winners of different gold medals and prizes are as follows;

--LL M - University Gold Medal--Divya Taneja

--LL M - University Gold Medal—Jhanvi

--BA-LLB (Hons.) - University Gold Medal-- Priya Kumari

--B.A.-LL B (Hons.) - University Silver Medal--Shivek Jhanda

--BA-LL B. (Hons.) – Third Rank Holder--Samriddhi Bammidi

-- Raj Narayan Bagla Gold Medal--Arya Asolkar

--Lalitmohan Hiralal Vakil Gold Medal--Devanshi Shukla

-- Adv S. A. Deshmukh Gold Medal----Samriddhi Bammidi

--Adv B. N. Bajpai Gold Medal-- Priya Kumari

--Nivrutti.M. Dhorde Gold Medal-Samriddhi Bammidi

--Justice Narendra Chapalgaonkar Gold Medal--Devanshi Shukla

-- Dr C.J. Samuel Gold Medal--Samriddhi Bammidi

--Adv. M.R. Borde Gold Medal--Priya Kumari

--Justice S. C. Malte Gold Medal--Riya Garg

--Adv. C.K. Daphtary Prize--Arya Asolkar