Juvenile involved in past murder strikes again with deadly assault

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A minor previously accused in a murder case has once again unleashed violence, stabbing a 20-year-old youth in the face during a confrontation near Town Hall on Saturday night.

The victim, Yash Suryavanshi, was attacked around 9.30 pm while returning from the Paanchakki area with his friend Baliram Jadhav. The duo was confronted by three minors who began abusing them. When Yash protested, one of the attackers reportedly said, “We’ll kill you today, this is your last day,” before stabbing him in the cheek. Baliram tried to intervene but sustained knife injuries to his leg. The assailants fled as locals began gathering. Police confirmed that the main accused in this case was also involved in the October 2024 murder of 17-year-old Sumit Jawale in Begumpura. Despite his violent record, he was released after 24 days in a juvenile home. One minor has been detained, and the search for the other two is underway, said sub-inspector Vitthal Shinde of City Chowk police station.