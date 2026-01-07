J’wada murder linked to ‘girlfriend’ dispute; seven arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Shakeel Aref Shaikh (20, Phulenagar, Pandharpur) was brutally murdered on Tuesday over a mobile and money dispute, which escalated from a conflict involving Shaikh Rihan, aka Jabbar Shaikh Ibrahim’s girlfriend. The Crime Branch arrested all seven adult attackers by early Wednesday; an eighth accomplice is a minor. The court granted six days’ police custody.

Shakeel left home with his friend and main attacker, Sayyed Siraj, and did not return on January 4. His body was discovered Tuesday morning in the Urjabhoomi area of Mitmita. During interrogation, Siraj reportedly threatened Shakeel’s mother.

The attackers Shaikh Rihan (23), Shaikh Sahil alis Baba Shaikh (23), Sayyed Siraj alis Mari (29), Kabir Shah Ayub Shah (25), Shaikh Faizan Moinuddin (22), Shaikh Rahil (23), and Shaikh Shahid (29) abducted Shakeel to Siraj’s room in Padegaon, brutally beat him, stabbed him, and even treated him after the assault. Shakeel threatened revenge, prompting them to attack him again, ultimately killing him and dumping his body in Jatwada. Police questioned two young women near the railway station in connection with the dispute. All attackers have criminal backgrounds. Dr. Vivek Jadhav, officer-in-charge of Chhawani Police Station, confirmed the arrests and court custody.