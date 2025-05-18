‘Jyoti Nagar play park’ groundbreaking ceremony held under PPP model

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The foundation stone for the Jyoti Nagar Play Park was laid on Sunday under the 'Aamhala Khelu Dya' initiative a pioneering public-private partnership (PPP) led by the Municipal Corporation and CSN First, with corporate support from AITG Group and Grind Master Machines Pvt. Ltd. Inspired by Berlin Play Parks, the 35,000 sq. ft. nature-integrated play area will include ziplines, log see-saws, treehouses, musical structures, and Miyawaki plantation. The concept was envisioned by Mukund Bhogle and designed by Kamal Rao of Landmark Concepts Pvt. Ltd., with key support from Commissioner G. Srikant and Umesh Dasharathi. CSN First president Mukund Kulkarni, AITG director Mukund Bhogle, and Grind Master Director Milind Kelkar laid the foundation. Residents, civic officials, and stakeholders were present.