Jyoti Yadav & Varsha Satpute emerge Sakhi Maha Kitchen Queen contest winners

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Sakhis showed through their colourful dishes that hundreds of food items can be prepared from potatoes in the ‘Sakhi Maha Kitchen Queen Competition.

‘Lokmat Sakhi organised a special competition for women on Wednesday afternoon. In this contest, women participated in two categories---'Spicy dish’ made from potatoes and ‘Sweet dish’ prepared for Diwali Faral.’

In the ‘Sari Queen Competition’, women gave an introduction about traditional Paithani, Shalu, Kanjivaram and silk saris. The participants shot comedy, dance steps along single, couple and group reels in the ‘Reel Competition.’

Bhagyashree Nalawade and Smita Ved were the judges for the Sakhi Maha Kitchen Queen Competition while the ‘Sari Queen Contest was judged by Shraddha Shelar and Smita Solunke. The gift partners were Air Lock and Smita Collection.

Box

Winners of Sakhi Maha Kitchen Queen Competition

--Spicy Dish

First: Jyoti Yadav

Second: Anita Savji

Third: Sumitra Gaikwad

--Sweet Dish

First: Varsha Satpute

Second: Asha Awhad

Third: Tarabai Tupe

--Couple Reel

First: Sonal Kulkarni

Second: Sapna Jadhav

--Sari Queen

First: Deepali Gaikwad

Second: Poonam Bhatia

Third: Jayshree Joshi

Consolation: Deepti Nehate, Vidya Thackeray

--Reel

First: Manisha Deore

Second: Rupali Dabhade

Third: Neelam Waghmare

Consolation: Pushpa Kekan

--Group Reel

First: Sujata Tayde Group

Second: Vaishali Mandlik Group