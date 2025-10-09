Jyoti Yadav & Varsha Satpute emerge Sakhi Maha Kitchen Queen contest winners
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 9, 2025 23:15 IST2025-10-09T23:15:14+5:302025-10-09T23:15:14+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Sakhis showed through their colourful dishes that hundreds of food items can be prepared from potatoes in the ‘Sakhi Maha Kitchen Queen Competition.
‘Lokmat Sakhi organised a special competition for women on Wednesday afternoon. In this contest, women participated in two categories---'Spicy dish’ made from potatoes and ‘Sweet dish’ prepared for Diwali Faral.’
In the ‘Sari Queen Competition’, women gave an introduction about traditional Paithani, Shalu, Kanjivaram and silk saris. The participants shot comedy, dance steps along single, couple and group reels in the ‘Reel Competition.’
Bhagyashree Nalawade and Smita Ved were the judges for the Sakhi Maha Kitchen Queen Competition while the ‘Sari Queen Contest was judged by Shraddha Shelar and Smita Solunke. The gift partners were Air Lock and Smita Collection.
Box
Winners of Sakhi Maha Kitchen Queen Competition
--Spicy Dish
First: Jyoti Yadav
Second: Anita Savji
Third: Sumitra Gaikwad
--Sweet Dish
First: Varsha Satpute
Second: Asha Awhad
Third: Tarabai Tupe
--Couple Reel
First: Sonal Kulkarni
Second: Sapna Jadhav
--Sari Queen
First: Deepali Gaikwad
Second: Poonam Bhatia
Third: Jayshree Joshi
Consolation: Deepti Nehate, Vidya Thackeray
--Reel
First: Manisha Deore
Second: Rupali Dabhade
Third: Neelam Waghmare
Consolation: Pushpa Kekan
--Group Reel
First: Sujata Tayde Group
First: Vaishali Mandlik Group