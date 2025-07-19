K V Wahul appointed as EO of state haj committee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The joint secretary (Minority Development Department - MDD, Mumbai) Kirankumar Vasant Wahul has been awarded with additional responsibility as Executive Officer (EO) of Maharashtra State Haj Committee (MSHC), stated the office order signed by desk officer Chetna Dusane on July 16.

Earlier, the additional responsibility as EO was looked after by additional secretary (MDD) Meghna Gorakh Shinde.

It may be noted that the process of online filing and submitting the Haj 2026 application forms has been started from July 7 and the last date for aspirants to submit the applications is July 31. Hence Wahul as an EO will be controlling and coordinating the process with the Haj Committee of India and other offices concerned.