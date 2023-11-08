Kabra re-relected IIID M’wada centre chief

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The investiture ceremony of the Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID), Marathwada Centre took place here recently.

Anjali Kabra was re-elected to continue as the chairperson for the tenure of 2023-25. The other office-bearers are: Vice chairperson - Sanjay Mantri; hon. secretary – Ar Nitin Bhawsar and treasurer - Amit Kothawade. The committee members are: Architects Swapnil Shroff, Amruta Daulatabadkar, Narendra Sahuji, Akshata Khatod and sub-committee of Ar Daksha Shroff, and interior designers (IDs) Bhavna Chandak, Nayana Jaju and Lokesh Kankariya.

Kabra thanked the outgoing team of 2021-23 and welcomed the new team. She promised to ensure better knowledge sharing, and development of the professionals in Marathwada, and importance of promoting local artisan’s work in their interior designs.

Award winning architects from Pune, Tushar Kothawade and Chiranjeevi Lunkad, founders of Studio Infinity made a presentation. The architects have been recognised with 7 regional and 3 national design excellence awards. They emphasized on enjoying the journey of design, making design customer-eccentric. The management committee took efforts for the success of the event which was attended by over 90 architects, IDs, and students. Architects Harshita Jain and Snehal Jaju conducted the proceedings.

This is the 50th year of IIID, and the 5th year of the Marathwada Centre.