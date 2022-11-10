Kachner annual yatra mahotsav concludes

Aurangabad:

The four-day annual yatra Mahotsav of Bhagwan Chintamani Parshwanath concluded on Wednesday in the presence of thousands of devotees. Many devotees walked for miles to take darshan of Lord Chintamani Parshwanath at Kachner.

Devotees lined up in the temple since early morning to take darshan of Bhagwan Chintamani. The presence of Acharya Saubhagya Sagarji Gurudev added to the celebrations. Devotees came not only from Maharashtra but from all over the country.

After taking darshan, devotees participated with equal enthusiasm in various religious programmes organized by the temple trust. All the arrangements from darshan to food and accommodation were made by the trust. Trust president DU Jain, Suresh Kasliwal, Sanjay Kasliwal, Mahendra Kale and other devotees were present.