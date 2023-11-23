Kachner annual yatra mahotsav from Nov 26

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The annual Yatra Mahamohotsav of Shri Athishay Kshetra Kachner will be held from November 26 to 28. The main Mahamastak abhishek will be held on November 27.

The Yatra Maha Mahotsav is organized under the guidance of Muni Sangh residing in the nearby areas for Chaturmas. Thousands of Jains from all over India come for darshan, including a significant number of devotees who come on foot from far and wide.

Puja, abhishek, mantra jaap and religious rituals will be held for all three days between 8 am to 7 pm.

The preparations for the annual Yatra Maha Mahotsav are in the final stages of arranging accommodation and food for the pilgrims. Various committees have been established for this purpose and the office bearers of all the committees are working round the clock to fulfill their respective responsibilities.