Kachner Yatra begins with Janmajayanti mahotsav

Aurangabad:

The birth anniversary of Acharya Saubhagya Sagarji Maharaj was celebrated with enthusiasm in Kachner on Sunday. Acharyashri is currently stationed at Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Kachner. The annual Kachner yatra mahotsav will begin from Monday under his guidance.

Acharyaji's 41st birth anniversary was celebrated with devotion in a religious atmosphere. Devotees from all over the country were present. Various programmes were organised since morning. The pad prakshalan, Aharcharya, worship, aarti, picchi and Shastradan were held. A blood donation camp was also organised. The annual yatra mahotsav will be held between November 7 to 9. A Jal Yatra, Palkhi and Rath Yatra will be conducted on Tuesday. Trustees Sureshkumar Kasliwal, Fulahcnad Jain, Bharat Thole, Sanjay Kasliwal and other devotees were present in large numbers.

Free clinic opened

Acharya Saubhagyasagar free dispensary and medical shop was opened on the occasion of the birthday of Saubhagyasagarji Maharaj at Atishay Kshetra Kachner. The trustees informed that it will be of great benefit to the villagers and devotees.