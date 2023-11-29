Kachner Yatra concludes with enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The annual yatra of the Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Kachner concluded with enthusiasm on Tuesday.

A panchamrut abhishek of Chintamani Bhagwan was performed on the occasion. Various cultural programmes were organised throughout the three-day event, which saw the participation of thousands of devotees from all over the country.

The accommodation facilities were made for the devotees by the temple trust. Maha Prasad was distributed to the devotees throughout the fair. The yatra mahotsav concluded with Panchamrut abhishek and mahaprasad distribution of Bhagwan Chintamani.

The district, village and police administration took efforts for the successful completion of the yatra. Sarpanch Kamal Fatfure, deputy sarpanch Mukesh Chavan, village development officer AS Gadekar, trust president Suresh Kasliwal, and others were present.