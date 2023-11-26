Kachner Yatra starts with flag hoisting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a grand ceremony, the Kachner Yatra Festival commenced with the hoisting of the flag (Dharmadhwaj) at the revered Shri 1008 Chintamani Parswanath Digambar Jain Stishay Shetra on Sunday.

The auspicious event saw the participation of thousands of devotees from all over the country. Panchamrit Mahamastak Abhishek of Sri Chintamani Parshwanath Bhagwanth took place in the morning, attended by numerous devotees. The three-day yatraotsav will see various religious and cultural programmes.

Tight security is being maintained during the Yatra under the leadership of sub-divisional police officer Jayadatta Bhawar. The Gram Panchayat officials have also provided various facilities like drinking water to the devotees. The temple trust has made free residential arrangements for the devotees at the yatra mahotsav. Mahaprasad was organised for the devotees.