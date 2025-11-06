Kachner’s annual yatra festival concludes with enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The three-day annual yatra festival at Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishaya Kshetra concluded on Thursday (Nov 6) with the grand Panchamrut Mahamastakabhishek ceremony. Thousands of devotees gathered to seek blessings of Lord Chintamani Moolnayak Bhagwan.

During the three-day festival, several religious and social programs were held. Devotees believe that all wishes are fulfilled after taking the divine darshan of Chintamani Baba’s idol. On Thursday morning, following the “Boliya” ritual at 10 am, the Mahabhishek ceremony commenced. The honor of performing the Shanti Dhara was given to the Chhabda family from Bhilai, Indra-Indrayani to Hemabai Kantilal Thole and her family, while Pushpavrushti (flower shower) and Aarti honors went to Premchand Asaram Kala. After the Abhishek, Mahaprasad was distributed among devotees. For the successful organization of the yatra festival, tehsildar Dr Shivanand Bidve, sarpanch Kamal Fatpure, gram panchayat officer Kadubhau Aher, trust president Suresh Kasliwal, Sanjay Kasliwal, , along with all department officials and temple staff, worked diligently.