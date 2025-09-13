‘Kaichi’ shifted to Nagpur jail under MPDA Act

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police on Saturday shifted Sheikh Jameer alias Kaichi (26, Naregaon) to Nagpur Central Jail under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, following orders from commissioner of police Pravin Pawar.

Kaichi faces more than a dozen serious cases including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, and assault on police. After his recent release on bail, he vandalized a mobile shop, threatened the owner at knifepoint, and later attacked police during a procession in Naregaon. Earlier, while lodged in Harsul Jail, he attempted suicide and tried to assault prison officials, often creating unrest with other inmates. Acting on the rising threat, police inspectors Sambhaji Pawar and Gajanan Kalyankar proposed his transfer, which senior officials approved. Assistant inspector Kashinath Mahandule and his team escorted Kaichi directly to Nagpur Central Jail.

