Kailas Dadkhil appointed Divi Dy Director of Edn

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar:

The School Education Department promoted 10 officers from the post of Education Officer (EO) to the post of Deputy Director of Education.

Kailas G Datkhil was promoted as Divisional Deputy Director of Education of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The State Government issued orders about the promotion of 10 officers to different establishments in the State.

Kailas Datkhil was working as a Primary Education Officer in Jalna Zilla Parishad.

He was transferred to the State Educational Research and Training Institute in Pune a few months ago. He was promoted as Divisional Deputy Director of Education of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He is likely to take charge on Monday.

Some senior officers working in the education department of the State had double delight on Diwali. Since the State government decided to give temporary promotions to selected officers, this decision created an atmosphere of contentment and joy in the education department.

As per orders, 10 officers were promoted to the posts of Deputy Director of Education and equivalent. The Government clarified that this promotion is temporary in nature and that they would not get permanent seniority or regular service rights. This promotion was given keeping in mind the performance and administrative needs of the officers at present.

Because of this promotion, which came in the backdrop of Diwali, there was an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the department. This decision has been welcomed in many places, and education organisations have hailed this step as an encouraging decision.