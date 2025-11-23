Kailasa caves host grand cultural evening as envoys from 30 nations attend

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A grand cultural evening was organised on Saturday at the foot of the world-famous Kailasa caves in the Ellora complex.

The programme showcased an eclectic blend of Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Kathak and other classical dance forms. Before the dance sequences began, artistes presented violin and sitar performances. Envoys from nearly 30 countries arrived in the city to witness the event. The programme was jointly organised by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First, the municipal corporation, the tourism department and AIKYAM. The event opened with a Shiva stuti performed by Maharani Raseshwari Rajyalakshmi and Nick Booker. Under the direction of Gauri Sharma, the dance production ‘Omkara’ was staged, featuring international artistes who used Kathak, Bharatanatyam and Odissi to depict themes of creation and dissolution. The audience responded with sustained applause, boosting the morale of the performers.

Kailasa temple turns into global amphitheatre

As the sun dipped behind the monolithic Kailasa Temple, its forecourt transformed into a spectacular open-air stage. The evening began with a Shiva invocation by HH Maharani Raseshwari Rajya Laxmi of Jaisalmer and Nick Booker, capturing the essence of AIKYAM’s theme of oneness. This was followed by the presentation of ‘Omkara’, choreographed by Gauri Sharma Tripathi, where international dancers performed Kathak, Bharatanatyam and Odissi to symbolise creation, continuity and dissolution.

Music, art and diplomacy in dialogue

A standout moment was the recreation of the historic 1967 UN General Assembly concert by Pandit Ravi Shankar and Yehudi Menuhin. The performance by Pandit Shubhendra Rao and Saskia Rao-de Haas revived the spirit of cultural diplomacy through soulful melody.

A marvel of sculptural art

“Kailasa is a treasure of philosophy, religion and art for the entire world, and its preservation is a shared international responsibility,” said Dr Timothy Curtis, UNESCO Director in India. He described the monolithic basalt structure as an extraordinary example of ancient craftsmanship.