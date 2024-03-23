Kailash Jain elected Kalasagar president

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kailash Jain has been elected president of pioneering cultural organisation Kalasagar for the year 2024-2025. Ashoo Darda is the founder president of the organisation.

Other office-bearers are as follows: Secretaries - CA Sshweta Bhartiya and Satish Lalwani; treasurer - Ravi Rajpal; joint secretaries - Ajinkya Save, Ritesh Agrawal and joint treasurers - Rajendra Maheshwari

and Pravin Kala.

The new executive committee has big plans and the new year kicks off with a grand singing concert by Arman Malik, a tribute to living legend M S Dhoni on April 20.

The second programme: Ek Shaam Maa Ke Naam by Manoj Muntashir Shukla will be held on May 18.

A year full of wonderful programmes like Dandiya, entertainment bonanza, carnival, musical concerts and phoolon ki Holi celebration awaits the art lovers.

New membership is open and the last day of registration is March 31. Details can be had by calling up Kalasagar helpline number - 91 88888 45040.