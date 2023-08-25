‘Kalagram’ valued Rs 4.5cr to be demolished

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has started the preparations to make the Garware Stadium of the international standards. Earlier, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) had established ‘Kalagram’ shopping complex on the 27 acres of land at this place. Now, this Kalagram valued around Rs 4.5 crore will be demolished, informed the CSMC administrator G Srikanth in a press conference here on Friday.

Around 15 years back, MTDC had established Kalagram with the expense of Rs 4.5 crore. Now, a plan has been developed to make Garware Stadium of the international standard. It will have synthetic track, swimming pool, indoor stadium and other facilities. Presently, MTDC has the ownership of Kalagram and a demand has been made to the government to handover the Kalagram land to CSMC at nominal price. The concerned minister and the department showed positive approach towards the demand. The present structure will be demolished completely and a stadium will be established here, Srikanth said.

CSMC will establish a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the establishment of the modern stadium and a working committee will also be established. The entire project will cost around Rs 250 crore. The private companies, corporation and the government will share the expenses. The corporation will make provision for the expenses step by step, Srikanth mentioned.