Kalash Sthapana programme on July 24

Aurangabad, July 22:

The Kalash Sthapana ceremony of Uttam Sagarji Maharaj, Kunthusagarji Maharaj and Puransagarji Maharaj has been organised jointly by the Shri Parshwanath Bramhacharyashram Jain Gurukul and Sakal Jain Samaj, Ellora on July 24 at Shri Parshwanath Jain Gurukul at 1 pm. A mangalik pravachan has been organised on the occasion. The chaturmas committee has appealed to the devotees to be present for the programme.