Kalasha Rohan ceremony held at Jain temple

Chhatrapati Sambhijinagar : Shri 1008 Munisuvratnath Digambar Jain Panchakalyanak Pratishtha Mahamahotsav was organized in the presence of Acharya Gunabhadra Nandi Maharaj at Shri Kshetra Paithan on Monday. In this Panchakalyanak Pratishtha Mahotsav, a Kalasha Rohan ceremony was held at the Jain temple in the presence of dignitaries.

A Panchamrit abhishek of Bhagwan was performed. Ritual Kalash Puja was performed and the Kalash was installed on the top of the temple. The kalash is three feet high and is gold plated. Mahavir Badjate, Vilas Pahade, Vijay Papdiwal along with the members of the Paithan Sakal Jain Samaj were present on the occasion.