Kale given farewell in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Venkatrao Eknathrao Kale, an employee from the office of Pro-vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was given farewell in a programme held here recently on his retirement.

Top officers from the university were present for the programme. He was felicitated with his wife for his retirement after 40 years of service.