Kaleidoscope 4.0 mesmerizes audience at Wockhardt Global School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Wockhardt Global School (WGS), Shendra, hosted its Annual Day, Kaleidoscope 4.0, recently leaving the audience enthralled with a diverse array of performances centered around Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The evening commenced with a Vruksh Pooja. Principal Uma Mohandas delivered a warm welcome address, setting the stage for chief guest Lt Col Dr Satish Dhage, and guest of honour Dr Sulekha Dhage.

Lt Col Dr Dhage underscored the significance of education in shaping a sustainable future. Dr Farhat Khan presented the school report detailing WSG’s commitment to fostering a well-rounded education. The school Captain and sports captain felicitated the guests. Sarita Mishra proposed a vote of thanks.

The cultural extravaganza unfolded with impactful performances, each aligning with specific SDGs. Noteworthy acts included the WGS Choir's rendition of ‘We Are the World’ and ‘Heal the World,’ emphasizing unity and humanitarianism. The students showcased their talents through dance dramas representing SDGs like Life on Land, Climate Action, Zero Hunger, and Quality Education. Grade 10 students presented finale performance titled ‘East meets West.’ Kahekshan Khan acknowledged the efforts of students, teachers, and everyone involved.