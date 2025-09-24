Kalpesh Patange Passes Away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Kalpesh Balasaheb Patange (36), resident of Rajlakshmi Residency, Dipnagar, Beed Bypass, passed away in Pune on Wednesday, at 1.30 am following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, son, parents, and siblings. The last rites were performed at the Pratapanagar crematorium.