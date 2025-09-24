Kalpesh Patange Passes Away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Kalpesh Balasaheb Patange (36), resident of Rajlakshmi Residency, Dipnagar, Beed Bypass, passed away in Pune on Wednesday,

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Kalpesh Balasaheb Patange (36), resident of Rajlakshmi Residency, Dipnagar, Beed Bypass, passed away in Pune on Wednesday, at 1.30 am following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, son, parents, and siblings. The last rites were performed at the Pratapanagar crematorium.

