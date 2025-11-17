Kamal Talao opened for visitors from Monday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The historic Kamal Talao, located beside aamkhas maidan, was inaugurated on Sunday by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. From Monday, the municipal corporation opened the lake to citizens and tourists. On the first day, 39 visitors—29 adults and 10 children—visited the site, generating ₹630 in revenue for the municipal corporation. No entry fee will be charged from citizens who come for jogging or walking in the morning.

About 400 years ago, a system was created through which overflow water from the Salim Ali Lake at Delhi Gate would flow to Himayat Baugh, and from there into Kamal Talao. However, for several decades, the lake, located beside aamkhas maidan, had become encroached upon. Residents even released drainage water into it.

Administrator G Sreekanth first floated a tender worth ₹2.78 crore to restore the lake to its former glory. Stone pitching was done on all four sides of the water body. With electrical installations, beautification, and other works, the total expenditure reached ₹5 crore. The lake now contains clean water, and lotus plants have been planted in it. Cement walkways (paving blocks) have been installed for people to stroll along, and dwarf wall iron fencing has been placed around all sides for safety.

Tourism will increase

To boost tourism, Kamal Talao has been restored to its historic elegance. Behind the lake is a hill with small and large houses. Similar to the beautification project carried out in Asalpha, Ghatkopar in Mumbai, where hillside homes were painted in vibrant colors, the houses behind Kamal Talao have also been painted in the same style. This has enhanced the lake’s scenic beauty. The entrance gate to the lake has also been made attractive, said administrator G Sreekanth.