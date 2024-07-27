Kamalkishor Kadam criticises author Chavan for his book on Dr Babasaheb

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former minister Kamalkishor Kadam criticised Sheshrao Chavan for writing a book on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at the instance of someone else. Writer Chavan immediately clarified that he had written the book at his own will and not at the behest of any other person.

NCP senior leader MP Sharad Pawar released four books penned by Sheshrao Chavan, in a programme held at Rukhmini Auditorium of MGM University on Saturday. Former Minister Kamalkishore Kadam presided over the ceremony.

MP Dr Kalyan Kale, Univeristy Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Former Minister Rajesh Tope and Dr P M Jadhav were prominent among those who were present.

While speaking at the book release ceremony, Kamalkishor Kadam said that it would have been better if Chavan had not written the book on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at the behest of Sudhindra Kulkarni.

“Sudhindra cannot understand the situation from which Dr Babasaheb came of it. You (author) made comments in the book at the behest of Kulkarni,” he said. Refuting Kadam’s statement, Sheshrao Chavan said, ‘No, I have written the book at my own free.”

The speaker's direct criticism on the writer and the writer's reply to this criticism left the auditorium speechless.

Sharad Pawar felicitated Dr Kalyan Kale. MLA Rajesh Tope and the author expressed their opinions. Shiv Kadam conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Box

Vallabhbhai Patel appointed Home Minister deliberately: Pawar

Today, an accusation is being made on Mahatma Gandhi that he did injustice to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On this Sharad Pawar said it is wrong.

“To keep the country united, Mahatma Gandhi, after much consideration, gave the responsibility of Home Minister to Vallabhbhai Patel,” he said.

He said that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar played an important role regarding the Constitution, so, there is no need to discuss it now. “Dr Ambedka on the line of Pandit Nehru was thinking about modernity. As he knew that the progress of the country was due to water and electricity, he did great work in both sectors,” he said. Pawar said that Babasaheb introduced a Powergrid to provide the required amount of electricity to each State if there is more electricity generation in one State and less in another one.