Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital opens Sports Medicine centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital has inaugurated a Sports Medicine Centre to provide specialized care for athletes and active individuals. The centre was inaugurated on Friday, 29th August 2025, by Iron Man of Marathwada and Director, Sports Department, MGM Medical College, Nitin Ghorpade in the presence of eminent sports personalities and medical experts.

The facility will be led by Consultant orthopaedic and arthroscopy surgeon,Dr. Ketan Vekhande, supported by a team of physiotherapists and rehabilitation specialists. CEO Dr. George Noel Fernandes and Medical Director Dr. Ajay Rote highlighted the centre’s focus on injury prevention, structured rehabilitation, performance enhancement, and safe return-to-sport programs.

Chief guests at the inauguration included Sports director, Divisional sports complex, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shekhar Patil, International woman chess master, Tejaswini Sagar, Director, Physical education department, SBES Arts and Commerce College, Dr. Dayanand R. Kambale and Senior consultant, Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital, Dr. Milind Vaishnav.

Equipped with advanced arthroscopy services, physiotherapy units, and performance analysis tools, the centre aims to deliver world-class care, helping athletes recover faster and optimize performance safely.