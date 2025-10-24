Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital to expand from 300 to 600 beds

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will soon expand from 300 to 600 beds, aiming to provide residents with broader and more modern healthcare services, announced chairman of Bajaj Auto Limited Niraj Bajaj, during a press interraction on Friday.

The event was held on the occasion of naming a road in memory of the late Madhur Bajaj, who made significant contributions to the industrial, educational, healthcare, and social sectors of the city. The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) officially named the road “Shri Madhur Bajaj Marg.” Speaking to the media, Neeraj Bajaj highlighted the lasting impact of Madhur Bajaj’s vision and sensitivity on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s development. “Through Bajaj Auto, Nath Valley School, Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital, Kalasagar, and Maha Expo, Madhurji left an indelible mark on the city’s industrial, educational, cultural, and social life. His legacy continues to inspire the city even today,” he said. He also outlined the Bajaj Group’s future plans, noting that the industrial group will enter its centenary year next year. “Bajaj Auto’s products are now sold in 108 countries, with a leading position in 33 countries. Across our 39 companies, the Bajaj name today represents a market capitalization of Rs 15 lakh crore. We continue to prioritize quality and responsible performance, honoring the trust of our shareholders,” he added. Kumud Madhur Bajaj shared her sentiments at the event, saying, “When Madhurji was entrusted with managing production in regions like Marathwada, many challenges arose. Yet, the support, respect, and affection of local workers and citizens have remained close to our hearts. We are proud to call this city a second home.” The event was attended by Kumud Madhur Bajaj, entrepreneur Rishi Bagla, president, CMIA Utsav Machhar, and honorary secretary, CMIA, Mihir Soundalgekar.