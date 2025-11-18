Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital's Cardiac Cath Lab reaches 75,000 procedure

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Cardiac Cath Lab at Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital has achieved an operational benchmark, by completing over 75,000 heart procedures for adult and pediatric patients by November 2025. This accomplishment reinforces the hospital's position in specialized healthcare within the Marathwada region.

The milestone, achieved under the leadership of ceo Dr. George Noel Fernandes, encompasses approximately 55,000 diagnostic and 20,000 therapeutic interventions, including complex procedures such as TAVR and Rotational Atherectomy.

The department, led by Dr. Ajit Bhagwat leverages advanced technology, including Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) , an unique asset in Marathwada. Furthermore, the unit is active in academic research, with 10 completed and 6 ongoing multicentric trials, and supports charitable work through government and institutional schemes.

The full-time cardiology team includes Dr. Ajit Bhagwat, Dr. Sachin Mukhedkar, Dr. Ranjit Palkar, and Dr. Mahendrasingh Parihar.