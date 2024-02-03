Karad orders refunding deposits to ‘Adarsh’ victims

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, has ordered initiating the legal procedure to refund the money to the depositors of Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Path Sanstha. He ordered during the review meeting organised at the district collectorate on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by the Cooperative Commissioner Anil Kavade (through video-conferencing), additional collector Arvind Lokhande, police commissioner Manoj Lohiya, DCP Aparna Gitey, District Special Auditor S P Kakade, District Sub-registrar (Cooperative Societies) Dr Mukesh Barhate, assistant commissioner Dhananjay Patil, deputy collector Prabhoday Muley, District Superintendent (Land Record) Dr Vijay Veer, member Administrative Committee Vishnu Rodge and officers of other departments.

Dr Karad said,“To refund money to the depositors safely go through the auctioning of the properties of Path Sanstha; type of

mortage made by the loan-takers and one-time settlement of loans. The process should be implemented speedily.”

The Cooperative Commissioner briefed upon the one-time loan repayment scheme. The police officers informed about the action taken in connection with the irregularities committed by the society. The cooperative department informed about the audit of the path sanstha, loan distribution, its recovery and the action being taken in this regard.

Disbursement of Rs 253 crore loan

A loan of Rs 253 crore has been distributed by various societies under ‘Adarsh’. It has come to the notice in the meeting that the action has yet not been taken against those who had taken the loans. Hence the minister told the officials to check the mortgage made by these loan-takers and recover the amount from them. If they feel any hurdle in recovering the loan then file offences against them, implement the one-time loan settlement scheme etc issues were discussed in the meeting.

16 properties of Adarsh seized

The cooperative department has seized 16 properties of ‘Adarsh’. Few people came forward to bid for nine properties. The base price of a few properties have been reduced by 20 per cent. Two properties have been sold out and Rs 1.12 crore amount has been deposited. A total of at least Rs 27 crore is required to provide relief to the depositors, it is learnt.

Will money get through agitation?

Taking a jibe at MP Imtiaz Jaleel, Karad said, “Will the depositors be getting their money refunded through agitation? Instead they should be helped in getting their deposits back. I have taken five meetings so far. I would help in getting back the hard earned money of the public.”