Karad reviews Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

The union minister of state (MoS) for finance Bhagwat Karad today held a meeting to implement Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) at the district collectorate.

Karad selects five villages

The minister has adopted five villages in the district and vowed to transform them into ideal villages under SAGY. They are Khirdi (Khuldabad tehsil), Jarul (Vaijapur tehsil), Wadner (Kannad tehsil), Ranjangaon Pol (Gangapur tehsil) and Balapur (Aurangabad tehsil).

“ We have prepared the village development plan (VDPs) through block development officers (BDOs). It will be implemented in a couple of years. My prime focus will be on starting digital classrooms in existing Zilla Parishad schools and encouraging villagers for digital banking transactions. We have deployed two agencies to undertake digital literacy drives in five villages.

Under VDP, the buildings of gram panchayat, schools or hospitals will have solar rooftops to make them self-reliant in power. Solar energy will enable schools to introduce information technology and start digital classrooms. The study centres (named after late Gopinath Munde) and health clubs will be there for the students, apart from good health facilities, lavoratories, roads, RO plants for potable drinking water etc,” said Karad adding that government offices concerned have been told to submit the proposal stating the requirement of funds to develop ideal villages.

Boxxxxxxxxxx

Agniveer recruitment drive first in the state

The district collector Sunil Chavan, who is also coordinating the Agniveer recruitment process said,” The recruitment process is held during night hours to traffic congestion on roads and avoid inconvenience to routine lives of the citizens during daytime. Each aspirant (in the age group of 18-25 years) has to qualify by running 1600 metres. Around 2500 youths run in one batch. Indeed, the death of youth Karan Pawar (20) was an unfortunate incident, but it is a matter of pride that the city is the first to host the recruitment drive in Maharashtra. A total of 76,000 plus job-seekers enrolled their names online. The district administration is trying its best to provide all coordination for smooth conduct of recruitment drive through deploying various state government offices, their staff and NGOs.”