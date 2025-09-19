Karnapura Yatra begins Monday: Security with 140 advanced CCTV cameras, 350 police deployed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Karnapura Yatra will commence from Monday. This year, for devotees’ safety, the police and the Cantonment Board have installed over 130 advanced CCTV cameras. To ensure smooth movement and avoid congestion, ropes will be placed in front of food stalls and shopping counters.

On Friday, Cantonment Board CEO Akanksha Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Atulkar, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Sanap, and Cantonment Police Station in-charge Dr. Vivek Jadhav inspected the arrangements. They also held discussions with the temple administration regarding queues, crowd management, and safety instructions.

Massive turnout expected

Compared to last year, police estimate 2 to 2.5 lakh devotees daily in the last five days of the fair. Hence, police personnel will be deployed round the clock. The security force will include 350 police constables, 6 inspectors, 30 assistant inspectors, and sub-inspectors. Crime branch teams will also be stationed in plain clothes.

Key safety measures

No stalls will be allowed on roads; vehicles will be banned from the entry points.

The open farmland area inside the temple premises will be fenced with sheets.

130 advanced CCTV cameras to monitor the premises.

All tree branches along the route will be trimmed; special sanitation teams deployed.

24-hour deployment of Food & Drugs Department and MSEDCL (electricity board) teams.

Streamlined darshan route

Around 800 stalls and hotels will be set up along the roadsides. To avoid crowding at shopfronts, strict instructions have been issued to place ropes in front of each establishment.

Darshan timings

Devotees from across Marathwada arrive for Karnapura Devi’s darshan, many walking through the night. However, darshan will remain closed from 11 PM to 4 AM, the temple administration has informed police. Separate queues for men and women will also be arranged.

Traffic restrictions: September 22 to October 2

The following routes will remain closed to vehicular traffic during the Yatra:

Lokhandipul to Panchavati Chowk

Konkanwadi to Panchavati Chowk to Lokhandipul

Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk (Baba Chowk) to Panchavati Chowk under the flyover

Railway Station to Panchavati Chowk

Photo Caption: Inspection of security and arrangements for the upcoming Karnapura Yatra.