Karnataka fruit vendor arrested for smuggling cannabis in small packets

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Promises of easy money are luring laborers and poor families into smuggling cannabis across the state.

Chhawani police arrested 26-year-old fruit vendor Shaikh Maheboob from Yadgir, Karnataka, carrying bags of cannabis. Shaikh Maheboob was presented in court on Wednesday, which ordered police custody until October 18. A tip-off alerted police that a young man arriving at Mahavir Chowk railway station was transporting drugs. Acting on the information, police laid a trap near the army mess at Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk around 11.15 am. Officers apprehended Sheikh Mahebub and recovered cannabis from his bags. Following verification, a case was registered, and he was taken into custody, said assistant police inspector Vivek Jadhav.

Small-scale smuggling exploits legal loopholes

Lighter punishment for small quantities encourages smugglers to avoid large-scale trafficking. They employ poor laborers or vendors to transport tiny packets, giving them only the recipient’s contact details. After delivery, they return, having received travel tickets, meals, and money for the trip. Women are often preferred, as they attract less suspicion.