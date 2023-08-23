Karnataka Sangh celebrates Independence Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Karnataka Sangha Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar celebrated 77th Independence Day with enthusiasm at Hotel Laadli recently.

Chief guests were the principal, Podar International School, Dr Raghuveer Y V and Lt. Col. Sandeep R.H.

The meritorious students of classes 10th and 12th were felicitated by the guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Raghuveer stressed upon overall development of our children through education. He advised parents to choose schools where SOPs are followed.

Shashikant Marpallikar, Prahlad Kulkarni, Shiva Uglat, Gouri Desai performed and mesmerized everyone with Kannada, Hindi and Marathi patriotic songs. Khushi S H, Shreya Ugalat and Shambhvi Mangalgi performed dances.

Vice-president Subhash G. Amane, secretary Siddhaveeraih Swami, joint secretary Vimla Habbu, Sunita Bukka, Prashant Hiremath, Mahadev Lali, Somshekar Patil, Shashikant Marpallikar, Prahlad Kulkarni and others were present. Gouri K M Proposed Vote of thanks.