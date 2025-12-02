Karnataka Sangha to celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava on December 7

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Karnataka Sangha, founded in 1991, will celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava on December 7, 2025, at Govindbhai Shroff Lalit Kala Academy (Natyagrah), near Saraswati Bhuvan School, Aurangapura, from 4 pm to 9 pm . The day is observed annually on November 1 to mark the formation of the modern state of Karnataka in 1956.

OBC welfare minister Atul Save will be the chief guest for the event. District collector Deelip Swami (IAS), municipal commissioner G. Sreekanth (IAS) and chairman of Shreyash Pratishtan Basawaraj Mangarule will grace the occasion as Guests of Honour.

The cultural programme will showcase performances by the Sangha’s artists to promote Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage. Singers Shri Ratan Nagarkar, Shri Shashikant Marpallikar, Shiva Uglat, Sandhya Adasule, Jyoti Kuramude, Kavita Yernale, Savita Swami, Veda Aili, Amruta Swami and Gouri Kapgalmath will present Kannada, Hindi and Marathi songs. Various other entertainment programmes are also planned.

Vice-president Subhash G. Amane,Siddaveeraiah Swami, Vimla Habbu, and other committee members have appealed to all Kannadigas in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to participate in large numbers and make the celebration a grand success.