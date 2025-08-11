Karnataka team inspect tigers at Siddharth Zoo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As per the schedule of visit, a team of Shivamogga Zoo and Safari (Karnataka) officials, on Monday, inspected the three tigers at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s (CSMC) Siddharth Garden Zoo.

Under wildlife animal exchange programme, the three tigers will be transported to Karnataka and the Siddharth Garden Zoo will get a pair of Lions, Sloth Bears and Jackals from Shivamogga Zoo.

The team comprising Executive Director V M Amrakashar and Veterinary Officer Dr Murli Manohar inspected the tigers - one white tiger (Vikram) and two yellow tigresses (Rohini and Shravani). Deputy commissioner and head of the Garden and Zoo section Aparna Thete, Chief Garden Superintendent Vijay Patil, veterinary officer Dr Shaikh Shahed, Sanjay Nandan, Dr Neeti Singh were present on the occasion.

It is learnt that now a team of CSMC zoo officials will be visiting Karnataka to inspect the wildlife animals to be brought to the city after August 15.