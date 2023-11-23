Kartiki Ekadashi celebration in Pandharpur in excitement

Devotees throng for darshan, 25 dindis participate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Kartiki Ekadashi celebrations were observed with enthusiasm on Thursday at Shri Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur (Waluj). Devotees from all over the district had thronged for darshan with dindis.

A yatra is held every year on Ashadhi and Kartiki Ekadashi at Shri Vitthal-Rukmini temple here. On this occasion, various religious programmes were organized in the temple. Abhishek, Puja and Maha arti were performed by Bajaj Auto vice chairman Babasaheb Valture and his wife Swapna Valture at 5 am. President Rajendra Pawar, secretary Appasaheb Patil Jhalke, treasurer Ratnakar Shinde, Harish Sable and others were present.

After the puja and Mahaarti, the temple gates were opened for the darshan of the devotees. Around 25 dindis from the city and rural areas had arrived in Pandharpur. The men and women in this procession bowed before Shri Vithuraya by sounding tala-mridanga and singing bhajans and kirtans. PI of Waluj police station Avinash Aghav and his colleagues had kept strict security in the Yatra area to prevent the theft of jewelry and wallets of the devotees.

Saptah to conclude today

Akhand Harinam saptah, Granthraj Dnyaneshwari Parayan Sohla and Sangeet Bhagwat Katha reading ceremony organized on the occasion of Kartik festival in Pandharpur will be concluded on Friday. Kalyache Kirtan and distribution of Mahaprasad will be held in the presence of Mahant Kailasgiri Maharaj at 9 am.