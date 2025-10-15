Karwa Chauth celebrated with traditional fervour by Punjabi Cultural Association Ladies Wing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar :

The Ladies Wing of the Punjabi Cultural Association (PCA) celebrated Karwa Chauth with great enthusiasm and cultural splendour at the Dwarka Grand Hotel on October 10 . Around 60 women, dressed in traditional attire, gathered to observe the festival that celebrates love, devotion, and the bond of marriage.

The celebration featured traditional rituals, a group Karwa Chauth puja, cultural performances, and fun games. Participants also received gifts for best attire and presentation, adding a joyful touch to the evening. The beautifully decorated venue reflected the rich Punjabi culture and the vibrant spirit of womanhood.

The event was coordinated by Kavita Vikhona, Neetu Kukreja, and Usha Nagpal, with support from Executive Body Member Munish Kukreja and Vice President, PCA Rohit Chopra. Overall coordination and media communication were managed by Secretary of PCA Rohit Maria. Executive members Sameer Duggal, Neelkant Nagpal, and Rohit Suri also extended their support to ensure the event’s success.

The Punjabi Cultural Association expressed heartfelt gratitude to all participants, volunteers, and the PCA leadership President Dr. Devinder Khurana , Secretary Rohit Maria and Vice President Rohit Chopra for their collective efforts in making the celebration memorable.

The evening concluded with a strong sense of joy, community bonding, and cultural pride, marking another successful event by the PCA Ladies Wing.