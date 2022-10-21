Kashmir excursion proved dearer to city lawyer; cheated of Rs 1.30 lakh

Mukundwadi police have registered an offence against a tour agency and its agent on the charge of cheating a city lawyer, who was on a Kashmir tour, from June 17 to 22. The case was, however, registered on October 20.

Shubham Sudhir Khoche (ST Colony, N-2 Cidco) is a lawyer by profession in the city. He learnt about Aditya Jaju's Hush Holidays through the website and social media. The tour agency sent a letterhead to Khoche mentioning the six-day and seven nights trip for the couple in Kashmir, details about the plane journey, stay in a 3-star or 4-star hotel, provision of a pre-paid card for network connectivity etc. Entrusting upon the agency, the lawyer deposited Rs 65,000 online between June 17 and 18. Accordingly, Khoche went to Mumbai by car on June 20 and then went by air to Kashmir. After reaching there Khoche's mobile got defunct. However, one car driver with a placard mentioning Khoche's name was waiting for them at the Srinagar airport. Later on, the driver arranged a telephone conversation with Khoche and Aditya Jaju's agent Asif Tapa. He took them to various places and also helped to check in at the hotel.

However, while checking out, the hotel staff asked for payment from the lawyer. Later on, agent Asif Tapa and others also insisted to pay the money. The lawyer told all of them that he had already paid the money to Jaju. For want of money, the lawyer was restricted to move from the hotel parking. Incidentally, he could not have a telephone conversation with Jaju. Taking advantage of it, they made the lawyer pay Rs 40,000 online and Rs 30,000 in cash and then let him go.

After this incident, Aditya Jaju, the details of the payment mentioning a fake bank account number, fake bank receipt and fake DD of Rs 1.30 lakh. Khoche came to know that it is a fake. Hence he complained to the police against Aditya Jaju and his agent. The police inspector Brahma Giri is investigating the case.