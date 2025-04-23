Kashmir trips cancelled after Pahalgam attack

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, where tourists were targeted directly, has led to widespread cancellation of Kashmir trips by city residents. Known for its scenic beauty, the region is now being avoided over safety concerns.

With summer vacations nearing, many families had pre-booked trips for April and May. Following the incident, several have either cancelled or rescheduled their plans. Travel agents have also begun calling off tours voluntarily. Some tourists had reached Mumbai airport for their departure but returned after cancelling their travel. Out of 350 planned travelers, 100 have postponed their Kashmir visits, while others are opting for destinations like Himachal, Bhutan, and Nepal. In response to the situation, airlines are assisting tourists in returning from Kashmir, said Jayant Gore, President of the Marathwada Tourism Development Association. 25% of bookings have been cancelled after the attack," said president of the travel agents association Mangesh Kapote. “We advised all 25 of our tourists to cancel their plans. Dignity and solidarity with victims’ families are more important right now,” said Jaswant Singh, president of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation.