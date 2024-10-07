Katke appointed as DSWCO

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state government has appointed Narendra Pandurang Katke as the District Soil and Water Conservation Officer, a position that has been lying vacant for six months. Katke was previously working as a technical officer at the Water Conservation Commissionerate. Earlier, the government promoted Sujeet Shinde, the District Soil and Water Conservation Officer and Executive Engineer, as a Superintending Engineer, transferring him to Thane. Since then, Y S Kothwale has held additional responsibilities for this position. Hence the government appointed Narendra Katke for this position. Katke has assumed the office recently.