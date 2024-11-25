Kautikrao Thale-Patil elected MSP president for 6th time

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Principal Kautikrao Thale-Patil was elected president of Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) for the sixth time.

The election was held in a meeting of MSP’s newly elected executive body members, at N G Nandapurkar auditorium on Sunday. The executive body members elected Kautikrao Thale-Patil as president unanimously.

The other office-bearers of the Parishad are as follows; Ramchandra Tiruke and Asaram Lomte (Vice Presidents), Dr Dada Gore (executive president), Dr Ramchandra Kalunkhe (treasurer), Dr Ganesh Mohite and Deepa Kshirsagar (Joint Secretaries).

Three new members Ramchandra Kalunkhe, Dr Ganesh Mohite and Deepa Kshirsagar were given important positions on the Executive Committee.

Kundlik Atkare, Dagdu Lomte, Sanjivani Tadegaonkar, Santosh Tambe, Subhash Kolkar, Saroj Deshpande, Kiran Sagar, Nitin Tawde, Jaydrath Jadhav, Hemlata Patil, Sanjeev Kulkarni and Namdev Wable were present. Kautikrao Patil group won the five-year elections of the executive body single-handedly.