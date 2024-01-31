Kavi Sammelan on ‘Muslim Kavichi Marathi Kavita’ held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathi Department, Vivekananda College and Pragatishil Lekhak Sangh jointly organised Kavi Kammelan on ‘Muslim Kavichi Marathi Kavita’ as part of Marathi language fortnightly. Assistant Police Inspector Aarti Jadhav and feminist scholar Dr Sanchita Raut were the chief guests.

The poets said, “Riots are also taking place in rural areas due to social discord. In the past few years, there have been many examples of social media posts escalating tensions. In this situation, this literary meet is an ideal step to stop communalism.”

Aarti Jadhav said language does not belong to any one person or society, all have the right to it. Sudhakar Shendge that the contribution of the Muslim community to Marathi literature cannot be forgotten as they will be speaking Urdu at home, but, chose Marathi language while writing poetry. A special issue of 'Stri Shaktimanch' edited by Chandrakant Tayde was released.

Dr Shaikh Iqbal Minne presided over the function. Dr Samadhan Ingle conducted the proceedings of Kavi Sammelan. Vivek Gholap, Dr Dattatraya Dumbre, Sunil Ubale and others were also present.