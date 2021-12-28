Kavita Taur passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 28, 2021 10:00 PM2021-12-28T22:00:02+5:302021-12-28T22:00:02+5:30
Kavita Punjabrao Taur (43, Vidyanagar) died after a prolonged illness in the early morning on Tuesday. She leaves behind husband, two sons, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and nephew. Last rites were performed on her at Cidco N-6-crematorium today. She was the wife of Punjabrao Taur, the general secretary of CREDAI.