Kavita Taur passes away

Aurangabad, Dec 28:

Kavita Punjabrao Taur (43, Vidyanagar) died after a prolonged illness in the early morning on Tuesday. She leaves behind husband, two sons, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and nephew. Last rites were performed on her at Cidco N-6-crematorium today. She was the wife of Punjabrao Taur, the general secretary of CREDAI.